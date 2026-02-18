Jewellery thief’s £10,000 heist thwarted as police catch him wearing watch he stole

A jewellery thief who stole £10,000 worth of valuables during a break-in was caught by police after they spotted him wearing one of the stolen watches.

CCTV footage released on Tuesday (17 February) shows Kieron Millin smashing through a window at a Sutton-in-Ashfield based jewellers before knocking over a glass cabinet filled with items on 12 February.

A few hours later, Nottinghamshire Police officers noticed him cycling through the market town. Upon stopping him, they discovered that he was wearing one of the stolen watches, while some other items were also stashed in his pockets.

Millin, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday (13 February). He has been remanded into custody until 6 March, when he will be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.