Good Morning Britain’s Ed Balls and Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury clashed over welfare cuts, with the presenter chastising the Tory MP for “waffling”.

Appearing on the ITV show on Wednesday (2 July), after Gareth Davies failed to say where the Conservatives would be making cuts instead, Mr Balls chastised him for “failing to answer the question”

“Don’t go all waffley on us at this point in the interview” he told Mr Davies, to which the MP disputed. “It isn’t waffle, it’s about reform”.

The Tory MP critiqued Labour’s watered-down bill that was passed yesterday in the House of Commons, after the party revised some cuts to universal credit.