Watch as millions of ‘lovebugs’ swarm hikers on South Korean mountain

Millions of “lovebugs” have invaded South Korea, swarming hiking trails and urban areas across the capital.

Clouds of the insects, which do not transmit diseases or sting humans, can be seen flocking over the peak of Gyeyang Mountain in Incheon city.

Footage shared on Tuesday (1 July) shows hikers swatting away the insects, with workers later seen clearing up the dead bugs dotted around the park.

The bugs, officially called Plecia longiforceps, were given their nickname due to their unusual habit of flying around in pairs.

They were first detected in Seoul in 2022 and have since become a mainstay across the capital every summer.