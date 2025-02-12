Travis Kelce has addressed retirement rumors following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

After his 40-22 defeat, the NFL star addressed his future on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason.

Speaking of the possibility of retirement, Travis — whose girlfriend Taylor Swift watched him in New Orleans on Sunday — revealed that he's not making any crazy decisions when it comes to stepping away from the sport but admitted that it has had a lot of "wear and tear" on his body.