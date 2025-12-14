King sends post box to British scientists working in Antarctica in time for Christmas

King Charles sent a post box to scientists working at a remote Antarctic research station.

The box was delivered to the researchers after Kirsten Shaw, a station support assistant who also runs the British Antarctic Territory Post Office at Rothera Research Station, wrote to the monarch asking for an upgrade to their handmade box.

The Royal Household, who were “touched by the story”, teamed up with Royal Mail to deliver the red lamppost box which features the King's cypher.

"Being in Antarctica is incredible, but it's full of extremes, so I think it's a special thing to send post back home, to communicate your experiences. It's a moment of your life that you put down on paper and give to someone else," Shaw said.