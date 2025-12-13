Bears at Queens zoo figure out how to use a branch as a see-saw

This is the adorable moment that a pair of bears figured out how to use a branch as a see-saw.

On Thursday, Queens Zoo in New York City released footage of Andean bears Coya & Ransisku playing with the branch. The sweet interaction was captured by zoo visitor Ursula McDermott.

“As young bears, Coya and Ransisku are curious about everything in their environment,” said Mike Allen, Director of the Queens Zoo.

“While this particular interaction with the branch is unique and fun to watch, it’s very much in line with their natural instinct to explore, climb, and test their surroundings. They’re learning about their habitat—and each other—every day.”