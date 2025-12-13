Mary Portas became tearful when she revealed how her brother came to be the biological father of her son.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, the retail expert recalled how her brother Lawrence served as a sperm donor while her now ex-wife Melanie Rickey carried the baby.

“I wanted to make sure that it was related in some way and biologically related to my other kids,” she explained.

She said that as she shares a close bond with her sibling and knew he “didn’t particularly want to have children”, so she asked him to be her donor.

Recalling the moment Lawrence held baby Horatio for the first time, she welled up and described his help as “the greatest gift”.