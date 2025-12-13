Dick Van Dyke, 100, has revealed that he goes to the gym three times a week.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the renowned actor, who turned 100 on Saturday (13 December), shared his tips for living a long and healthy life.

He said he and his wife Arlene Silver, whom he described as a “health nut”, go to the gym multiple times a week. “That’s good advice for anybody of course,” he said.

Van Dyke said Silver, who is 46 years his junior, “keeps me young”. He explained: “She gives me energy, she gives me humour and all kinds of support.”