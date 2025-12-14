Shabana Mahmood has insisted that Sir Keir Starmer is “not going” anywhere – but admitted that she has been tempted by the prime minister role.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuennsberg, the home secretary was grilled on whether she could see herself taking on the position, amid growing speculation that Sir Keir could be ousted.

She said that while “every single person has thought about it”, she has no intention of trying to challenge the Labour leader.

“That is not the same as plotting to overthrow a prime minister for God's sake. The prime minister is getting on with doing his job. I am a member of his government.”