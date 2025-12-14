Witnesses to the Bondi Beach shooting have recalled the scenes of panic following the mass attack on Sunday (14 December).

New South Wales Police have confirmed that 10 people have died in the shooting, including one suspected gunman. Another suspect is in police custody.

A further 11 people have been injured in the shooting, two of whom are police officers, according to the force.

One witness said: "It's impossible. I was holding somebody's child because he was screaming, I was saving this child."