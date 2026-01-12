Meghan Trainor weighs in on Ashley Tisdale ‘toxic mom group’ row

Meghan Trainor has reacted to Ashley Tisdale’s “toxic mom group” allegations, after the former Disney star publicly revealed that she has decided to cut ties with her former friends.

On New Year’s Day, Tisdale penned a scathing essay where she said she was leaving the group as they were “too high school for me”.

Whilst Tisdale did not name the mothers in question, she was previously part of a high-profile circle of Los Angeles-based moms, including Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

Posting on TikTok, Trainor shared a video of herself inquisitively typing on her computer with the caption: “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.”

A representative for Tisdale denied that her essay was about Duff, Moore or Trainor, TMZ reported.