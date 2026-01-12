Victoria Beckham issues sweet birthday tribute to Spice Girls bandmate

Victoria Beckham has issued a sweet tribute to former Spice Girls bandmate Melanie C, as Sporty Spice celebrates her 52nd birthday.

Posh Spice posted the music video for "Say You'll Be There" (1996) to Instagram on Monday (12 January), accompanied by the caption, "Love you".

The last time the Spice Girls performed together was their iconic taxi-top show at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

In September 2025, Posh dropped a hint at a Spice Girls reunion, captioning a post of an Oasis gig with “Tempting…”, and tagging the rest of the girl group.