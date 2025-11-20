Victoria Beckham gives rare Spice Girls performance with son Cruz

Victoria Beckham has shared a rare Spice Girls performance alongside son Cruz.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday (19 November), Posh Spice, 51, sung an acoustic rendition of “Viva Forever”, harmonising with Cruz, 20, while he played the guitar.

They continued until dad David Beckham chimed in with an off-tone falsetto, “Sorry I ruined it”, he commented.

Victoria hasn't performed with the Spice Girls since their iconic taxi-top show at the 2012 London Olympics.

In September, Posh dropped a hint at a Spice Girls reunion, captioning an Instagram post of an Oasis gig with “Tempting…”, and tagging the accounts of her former bandmates.