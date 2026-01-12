Fireball erupts as London recycling centre engulfed in flames

A huge fireball erupted above a recycling centre in London on Sunday (11 January) night.

Video footage shows thick plumes of smoke billowing across the skyline, as a fiery blaze can be seen behind a row of houses in Southall.

Around 60 firefighters spent three hours tackling the blaze on Johnson Street, London Fire Brigade said. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The incident resulted in travel chaos in the capital, particularly on rail services linking central London to Heathrow Airport. The Great Western Main Line was partially closed and the Heathrow Express service was temporarily suspended, whilst National Rail warned of major delays and cancellations into the night.