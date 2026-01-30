Mel C awkwardly asked about Brooklyn Beckham feud live on air

Mel C refused to speak about the Beckham family feud during a radio interview on Friday, 30 January.

Host Amanda Holden brought up Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement as she chatted to the singer on Heart Breakfast.

As she started to speak about the potential of a Spice Girls reunion, Holden remarked that she would not be discussing anything else as she'd "banned talking about the Beckhams on this show because I’m heartbroken for them."

Mel responded: "Yeah, we won’t be talking about that."

It comes after the 26-year-old son of Sir David Beckham and Victoria Beckham posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram stories, claiming that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife.