Jimmy Carr has blasted Brooklyn Beckham as an “entitled nepo baby” as the comedian wades into the ongoing family feud.

On 19 January, 26-year-old Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement on Instagram where he announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

Giving his thoughts on the drama, Carr mocked Brooklyn’s numerous career changes during a recent stand-up show.

“He claims he’s not just a nepo baby, he’s a chef,” Carr quipped. “I think he’s so entitled he’s mixed up being a chef with making his own dinner. He probably brushes his teeth and thinks, ‘I’m actually a f***ing brilliant dentist.’”