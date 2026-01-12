Aerial footage shows scale of major Australian bush fire at national park

Aerial footage shows the scale of a major Australian bush fire at Wadbilliga National Park on Monday (12 January).

Fierce bushfires have torn through Victoria and New South Wales for several days, leaving at least one person dead and destroying hundreds of properties, with an area almost twice the size of Greater London being set alight in the blaze.

Footage released by the NSW Rural Fire Service shows huge billows of smoke rising from the national park. The agency said it is conducting back-burning operations and there is “no immediate threat to properties”.