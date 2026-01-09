Aerial footage shows the extent of damage caused by “catastrophic” bushfires in Australia’s Victoria state, which has forced communities to evacuate and hundreds of schools to close.

More than 30 fires are still active with weather conditions set to worsen on Friday (9 January), and Australians have been warned they should prepare for “property loss or worse”.

Footage shows the extent of the damage, with homes charred to the ground as smoke billows from the remains.

Three people, including a child, are missing after a house burned down in Longwood East, whilst more than 35,000 people are without electricity.

Authorities have urged residents in fire-prone areas to leave immediately, as temperatures soar beyond 40C.