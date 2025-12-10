Sharon Osbourne has opened up about Ozzy Osbourne’s last moments and how “grief has now become her friend”.

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan for his Uncensored show, the former X Factor judge spoke for the first time following the Black Sabbath legend’s death earlier this year.

In a preview for the show, which airs on Wednesday evening (10 December), Sharon reveals more about her husband’s final moments.

The singer died of heart failure at his home in Buckinghamshire on 22 July, two weeks after performing a farewell concert with his band at Birmingham’s Villa Park.