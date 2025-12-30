Trump threatens Iran with ‘powerful’ consequences over nuclear program

Donald Trump has cautioned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear program.

Speaking at a news conference with the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, the US president suggested that he could order another strike on Iran if they did not heed his warning.

“If it’s confirmed, they know the consequences, and the consequences will be very powerful, maybe more powerful than the last time,” he said.

Trump, who had previously insisted that Tehran’s nuclear capabilities were “completely and fully obliterated” by US strikes in June, said that “they’ll be hell to pay” if the country does not disarm.