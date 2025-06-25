Donald Trump compares US strike on Iran to Hiroshima bombing

Donald Trump has compared his US strikes on Iran’s nuclear plants to the Hiroshima bombing.

The US President said Saturday’s strikes ended the war between Israel and Iran as he spoke at the Nato summit on Wednesday (25 June).

Mr Trump said: “That hit ended the war. I don't want to use an example of Hiroshima. I don't want to use an example of Nagasaki, but that was essentially the same thing, that ended that war. This ended that with the war. If we didn't take that out, they would have been, they'd be fighting right now.”