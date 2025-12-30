A D-Day veteran who has been awarded a British Empire Medal has said that the UK today is “disappointing”, as he warned against repeating mistakes made before the Second World War.

Mervyn Kersh, 101, who was recognised for his school talks on Holocaust remembrance and his wartime service, said his time fighting for his country was “worth it”.

However, he said that his efforts to educate young people on the Holocaust have not always been successful.

Kersh, who arrived in Normandy at just 19, said: “What's disappointing is the antisemitism that I see everywhere, hear everywhere, or read.”