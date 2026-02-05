Starmer-Mandelson latest: PM in peril as anger grows among Labour MPs over Epstein scandal
Angela Rayner is one of many Labour backbenchers to rally against Sir Keir Starmer in the wake of the scandal
Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership is under growing pressure from Labour MPs, angry at his decision to approve the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson to the role of US ambassador despite knowing about his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
“It’s just indefensible,” said one backbencher. “They knew all about Peter’s relationship with Epstein but gave him the job anyway.”
“It’s like Chris Pincher on steroids,” they added, referring to the scandal that eventually brought down Boris Johnson. “The moment Keir admitted it then that was it – it’s over.”
Starmer said that the Labour peer had “lied repeatedly” about the extent of the relationship, while No10 tried to control the release of potentially explosive documents, which provide insight into how the decision was made.
Sir Keir faced a backlash from his own backbenches, including his former deputy Angela Rayner, and has now been forced into a humiliating climbdown.
One MP warned: “Trust is finite. I’m personally not sure I could trust myself to back the prime minister in a confidence vote.”
Lord Mandelson officially retired from the Lords after files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show he leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration.
Analysis: Starmer is facing critical pressure as he fights for survival
The Independent's political correspondent Millie Cooke reports on the way to the prime minister's press conference in East Sussex:
Sir Keir Starmer will fight for his political life today, amid growing outrage from Labour MPs over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, following revelations about his links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The PM is expected to use his address this morning to defend a "decent and tolerant Britain" - a pitch that is likely to ring hollow for MPs who feel that the prime minister failed to defend decency by allowing Mandelson to hold a key job in government.
But the key thing for Starmer today will be to persuade watchers that he was truly lied to by Mandelson after his jarring admission yesterday that he had known about the former US ambassador's friendship with Epstein before his appointment.
But if he slips up today and muddies the waters even further over what he knew and when, it will only add to the critical pressure he is facing - and could spell the beginning of the end for the PM.
Starmer won’t be in power by the next election, Badenoch says
Our political correspondent Athena Stavrou reports:
Kemi Badenoch has said she would be “surprised” if Sir Keir Starmer remained as prime minister until the end of the year.
Asked if she thinks Sir Keir will be sending his Christmas cards form No 10 this year, she said: “I would be surprised."
She added: “We will have a Labour government until 2029, of that, I'm sure. But yesterday I saw Labour MPs looking really, really ill having to sit behind Keir Starmer."I don't think they want him anymore. It's a matter of when not if.”
Watch: Minister insists Starmer’s position is secure despite growing questions over his judgement
Badenoch: Morgan McSweeney is toast
Our political correspondent Athena Stavrou reports:
Kemi Badenoch has said she would be “amazed” if Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial chief of staff Morgan McSweeney stays in his job.
McSweeney has been blamed by many Labour MPs for pushing for the appointment of his ally Lord Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US in 2024.
“I think Morgan McSweeney is probably toast,” Ms Badenoch told LBC.
“I’m amazed he's still in the job. He was Peter Mandelson's protege. He was the one who pushed for this appointment, and must have seen all of the vetting. I’d be amazed if he continued in the job.”
'Prime minister's position is secure,' Steve Reed insists
The prime minister and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney are safe in their jobs, Steve Reed has insisted.
Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer's position is secure, the housing secretary told BBC Breakfast: "Of course it is."
On Sky News, he was pressed on whether Mr McSweeney is safe in his role, after being blamed by many Labour MPs for pushing for the appointment of his ally Lord Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US in 2024.
Mr Reed answered: "Yes, of course he is."
Cabinet minister blames vetting process for failure to flag true links to Epstein
Steve Reed blamed the vetting process for failing to flag up the extent of Lord Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before his appointment to the US ambassadorship.
The Cabinet minister told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The fault is with a long-established process that was gone through in the same way that it would have been for any other appointment of this kind, and it predates the arrival of this Government.
"Clearly, we need to look at that vetting process.
"But decisions can only be taken on the basis of the information available at the time, and Mandelson lied and covered up the extent of his relationship.
"He made out the relationship was over and that it had barely ever existed.
"We now know that was not the case, but the decision was taken at the time on the basis of Mandelson's experience as the former EU trade commissioner and UK business secretary.
"This information, had it have been known, would have ruled him out completely."
'A liar is going to lie': Steve Reed
Sir Keir Starmer believed Lord Peter Mandelson when he made out his relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein "was next to nothing," Steve Reed has said.
"You're only as good as the information you receive," the Cabinet minister told LBC Radio.
"Mandelson made out that relationship barely existed, that they hardly knew each other.
"There was a vetting process that included the security forces as well, and they flagged up no additional concerns...
"A liar is going to lie."
Mr Reed said the government wants to publish documents that show "what the Prime Minister saw when Peter Mandelson lied to him" before his appointment as ambassador to Washington "as quickly as possible".
"We need to look at the documents that will show the extent to which Peter Mandelson was lying," he said.
Morgan McSweeney ‘safe in his job’, says minister
A government minister has insisted Sir Keir Starmer’s controversial chief of staff Morgan McSweeney will not be sacked.
Mr McSweeney is said to have pushed for Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador and has been accused of bringing the former peer back into the heart of government and the Labour Party.
But when asked if Mr McSweeney is safe in his job, housing secretary Steve Reed told Sky News: “Yes, of course he is.”
He said: “The person at fault here is not the prime minister or his team, it is Peter Mandelson who lied manipulated and deceived everybody, including the media, actually, because he was on the media an awful lot as well. He conned everybody.”
Minister insists Starmer’s position is secure despite growing questions over his judgement
Housing secretary Steve Reed has insisted Sir Keir Starmer’s position as prime minister is secure - despite his leadership being under growing pressure from Labour MPs.
But asked if Sir Keir’s position was secure, Mr Reed said: “Of course it is.”
“What's gone on here is that Peter Mandelson, we now know, lied absolutely to everybody,” he told the BBC.
“He lied about his relationship, the depth of it, the extent of it, with Jeffrey Epstein. He made out it was pretty much nothing….but as soon as the prime minister found out the truth, he acted with decisiveness and integrity, and he sacked Peter Mandelson as the US ambassador.”
Mandelson 'lied, manipulated and deceived everybody', says minister
Lord Peter Mandelson “conned everybody,” Cabinet minister Steve Reed insisted as he sought to stress the Prime Minister and his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney were not “at fault”.
The Housing Secretary – a loyalist of Sir Keir Starmer – told Sky News: “The person at fault here is not the Prime Minister or his team.
“It is Peter Mandelson who lied, manipulated and deceived everybody, including the media, actually, because he was on the media an awful lot as well. He conned everybody.
“What matters is what you do when you find out what’s gone wrong. And the Prime Minister couldn’t have been more decisive. He sacked Peter Manson at 5am in the morning as US ambassador months ago.”
Mr Reed said he felt like he had “been punched in the stomach” when he found out about Lord Mandelson’s dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from the documents released by US authorities.
