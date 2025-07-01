Kim Jong Un shed a tear during a public tribute to fallen North Korean soldiers who died whilst fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

The North Korean dictator watched footage of the battlefield whilst at a ceremony held to mark the first anniversary of a military treaty between Pyongyang and Moscow on Sunday (29 June).

In footage broadcast on North Korea’s state KRT television, Kim can be seen with tears in his eyes as photos of himself in front of coffins of killed soldiers were displayed on a large screen at East Pyongyang Grand Theatre.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, more than 6,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or injured while fighting alongside Russia’s forces in Kursk.