Rare weather phenomenon grips beachgoers at Portugal beach during heatwave

This is the moment a rare phenomenon was spotted at a beach in Portugal, as the country faces a heatwave with highs of 42C.

Beachgoers on Sunday (29 June) were shocked when they saw a “roll cloud” coming out of the ocean and heading towards the shore.

The dense tsunami-like cloud occurs when hot and cold air masses collide, forming a thick cloud that condenses into a curved-shape.

Climate expert Mário Marques said it is not the first time Portugal has experienced a roll cloud, but is more common to witness the phenomenon in somewhere like Australia, where cold air from Tasmania collides with hot air on the mainland.