Watch Trump’s ‘awkward’ interaction with ‘beautiful’ reporter

Watch as Donald Trump calls a female reporter “beautiful” in a bizarre White House interaction.

During a peace signing ceremony between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda facilitated by the US at the White House on Friday (27 June), the US president showered praise on Angolan reporter Hariana Verás.

“You are beautiful—and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you,” he told Ms Verás, to which she smiled and thanked the US president.

Mr Trump said that he had been advised by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt not to comment on Ms Verás’ appearance: “Karoline said this, number one, that I shouldn’t say this because it’s politically incorrect.”