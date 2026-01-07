Jesy Nelson broke down in tears as she confessed she “doesn’t want to be a nurse” after her twins were diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that may prevent them from ever walking.

On Sunday (4 January), the singer shared the devastating news that her daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (7 January), the 34-year-old said that she has already been taught on how to put a feeding tube through their noses, and described the rapid change in lifestyle “so much deal with”.

"That's the part that really gets to me - I just want to be their mum, I don't want to be a nurse.”