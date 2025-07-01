Why do women get worse hangovers than men? Doctor explains all

A doctor has explained why women get worse hangovers than men.

On Tuesday (1 July), Lorraine's resident doctor Dr Amir Khan shed light on how women have less of the enzyme that breaks down alcohol, which means it takes longer to break it down in their bodies.

They are more likely to feel the effects of alcohol and a hangover the next day, he added.

Dr Amir also explained that alcohol is more concentrated in women's bodies as they have less circulating blood, and why the menstrual cycle has an effect on how alcohol is broken down and how likely you are to get a hangover.