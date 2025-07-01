Putin preparing for new operation in European territories, Zelensky warns

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is “not looking for a way out of the war” and instead preparing to launch a new operation in Europe.

Posting on X on Monday (30 June), the Ukrainian president said that Vladimir Putin is “not changing his plans” and is always “looking for where to exploit a weakness”.

He cautioned: “They are preparing for new operations including on the territory of European territories.”

“They must see that there is the wherewithal to stop them everywhere,” he said, adding that Ukraine’s allies should show “more resilience, more coordination and efficiency of our common security architecture in Europe”.

On Tuesday (1 July), a Russia-appointed official claimed that Moscow troops have occupied all of illegally-annexed Luhansk, making it the only Ukrainian region to have fallen in its entirety during the war.