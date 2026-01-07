Quick-thinking police officers form human chain to save woman from sea

A group of police officers formed a human chain to rescue a woman being swept out to sea.

Footage released by South Wales Police shows six officers teaming up to locate the 66-year-old woman who had become trapped upside down between the wave-breakers and the pier at Aberavon Beach in December.

Due to treacherous conditions and poor weather, the officers could not safely reach her so used a rope to secure her ankle before forming a human chain to pull her out. The woman sustained serious injuries and quickly received first aid at the scene.

The six officers involved in the rescue have since been nominated for bravery awards.