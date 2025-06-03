Watch the moment Sophie Habboo shows Jamie Laing their baby on an ultrasound for the first time, with the star being lost for words.

The former Made in Chelsea stars announced that they were expecting their first child together on Tuesday (3 June).

Footage filmed by Laing shows Habboo lying on a hospital bed, smiling at her husband whilst undergoing the scan.

She tells her husband, “Jamie, this way”, redirecting his attention to the screen.

Laing audibly gasps, before exclaiming: “Are you kidding me?”

The couple began as friends on the Channel 4 show before developing a romance in 2019. In 2023, the pair married in a lavish Spanish wedding ceremony.