The Wanted’s Max George shares update from hospital bed after heart issues found
The Wanted singer Max George posted an update from his hospital bed after revealing he will spend Christmas there to undergo heart surgery after recent tests revealed "issues."
The 36-year-old shared the news on Instagram, stating he faces a "difficult few weeks [or] months" and expressing gratitude for the support of his family and partner Maisie Smith.
While his exact diagnosis was unconfirmed, George said: "I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was."
He also joked about his football team's recent loss, maintaining a positive outlook despite the circumstances.
