Max George covered in hospital wires as he awaits life-saving heart surgery

Max George was covered in hospital wires as he filmed himself being wheeled on a hospital bed to undergo a CT scan on his heart.

The Wanted singer, 36, shared that he has a 2:1 block in his heart — a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm — and will have to undergo surgery urgently.

He shared on Tuesday (17 December): “Unfortunately, my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week... It looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas.

“I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support.”