The Wanted’s Max George shares health update from hospital bed

The Wanted’s Max George has shared a health update with fans from his hospital bed.

The singer, who revealed last week he had been admitted to hospital with heart problems, revealed the top part of his heart is not sending signals to the bottom half, in an Instagram video on Sunday (15 December).

The boyband star revealed he will undergo a scan to find out the cause of the problem and will find out whether he needs a pacemaker or defibrillator fitted.

The 36-year-old said he was “feeling OK”, as he is expected to remain in hospital over Christmas.