Jake Paul has provided an update on the double broken jaw he suffered in his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua.

Paul drove himself to hospital after enduring the suspected injury in the sixth-round climax of his bizarre yet seismic bout with the former two-time world heavyweight champion.

Joshua was frustrated by Paul early on but eventually broke through in the fifth round with two knockdowns, and rammed home his advantage in the sixth with a mammoth right before the referee stepped in to end the contest.

Paul shared gory images of the state of his jaw in the aftermath and was forced into surgery to correct his injury, which he has now undergone.

“Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth,” Paul wrote on X.

“Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Got to eat liquids for seven days.

“Shoutout to the amazing team at Miami University Hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring.”

Despite the knockout loss, one that was expected from the larger Joshua, Paul put on a decent showing for himself, proving hard to pin down as the shorter and evasive man in the first few rounds.

The former Disney Channel star said he was proud of his resilient display after the fight, one he and Joshua reportedly earned an eye-watering £70m from.

“That was crazy, I had a blast, I’m blessed by God to put on a performance like this. Anthony is a great fighter, I got my arse beat. But I’ll come back and keep winning,” Paul said after spitting blood in the ring.

“I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.

“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”

Paul didn’t exactly cover himself in glory in defeat, however, with his in-ring antics - including attempting takedowns during the fight - leading to referee Christopher Young to admonish them during the fourth round, saying: “The fans didn’t pay to see this crap.”

Joshua also failed to impress as the proven elite fighter of the two and acknowledged that some viewers were disappointed, with his performance heavily criticised online.

He said in his post-fight interview at the Kaseya Center: “I appreciate everyone in this venue. It wasn’t the best performance. The end goal was to get him, pin him down and hurt him. That’s what people wanted, that was on my mind. It took longer than expected.

“Now, Jake Paul has done really well tonight. He got up, time and time again. It was difficult for me in there. We give them their respect, he tried and tried, but he came up against a real fighter in there.

“I saw Eddie [Hearn, promoter] saying: ‘Get him now!’ I said I’d take his soul, see it leaving his body round after round. I said it, and it happened. I understand the psychology of fighting.”