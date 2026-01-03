Anthony Joshua flies back to UK after fatal Nigeria car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua has flown back to the UK after being involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

Joshua, a passenger in the incident, was taken to hospital after the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday, which was promptly confirmed to have taken two lives. It was not until later in the day that reports suggested the two casualties were Joshua’s personal trainer Latif “Latz” Ayodele and strength coach Sina Ghami.

The former two-time world heavyweight champion, who only sustained minor injuries, was discharged from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday afternoon and initially stayed in Nigeria to recuperate before flying back to his homeland.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua was taken to hospital with minor injuries ( Social media )

Prosecutors have charged the vehicle’s driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence. The case has been adjourned until 20 January.

Joshua’s vehicle collided with a truck parked on the side of the expressway, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

They also suggested speeding and an overtake attempt were to blame for the crash, but Ogun state’s police commissioner later told ESPN that a burst tyre on Joshua’s vehicle caused the driver to lose control and “swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road”.

Video footage from the aftermath of the crash shows Joshua sitting in his mangled SUV, appearing dazed and in pain. Ayodele and Ghami were pronounced dead at the scene.

Matchroom, which promotes 36-year-old Joshua, and 258 MGT, his management company shared a joint statement: “With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away.

“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

open image in gallery Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele (right) and Sina Ghami (left), who both died in the crash, are pictured alongside Joshua ( Instagram )

“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time.”

The crash came just 10 days after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a fight in Miami.

The Briton beat Paul in six rounds in his first fight since a knockout defeat by Daniel Dubois in September 2024. It was his 29th win from 33 professional fights.