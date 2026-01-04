Anthony Joshua issues first public update after fatal Nigeria car crash
Joshua’s friends Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele died after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a stationary truck
Anthony Joshua has issued his first public update following a car crash in Nigeria which left him injured and tragically claimed the lives of two close members of his team.
Sina Ghami, his strength and conditioning coach, and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, one of his trainers, died after the vehicle they were travelling in with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.
Joshua received hospital treatment before being discharged on Wednesday, and has since flown back to the UK ahead of the funerals for his late colleagues.
The former two-time unified world heavyweight champion posted two images on Instagram on Sunday, sitting alongside his mother and three other women, one of whom clutched a photograph of Ghami.
He captioned the post ‘My Brothers Keeper’.
On Friday, the Ogun State Police Command confirmed Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, who was driving the car with Joshua as a passenger, had been charged over the crash at the Sagamu Magistrate Court.
Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, was on holiday in the African country following his sixth-round knockout win over Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.
