Eddie Hearn speaks out after Anthony Joshua involved in car crash that killed two people
- British boxer Anthony Joshua is believed to be "OK" following reports of a fatal car crash in Nigeria.
- The incident occurred on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, with the BBC reporting two casualties.
- Unverified footage circulating online appeared to show Joshua, topless and in pain, in the passenger seat of a severely damaged vehicle.
- Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, stated he is gathering more information but believes the former two-time heavyweight world champion's condition is "OK".
- Joshua was on holiday in Nigeria after his recent sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul in Miami.