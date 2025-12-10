Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Steven Gerrard explains what Liverpool should do next after Mo Salah’s ‘emotional’ outburst

Arne Slot has ‘no clue’ if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool
  • Steven Gerrard believes Mo Salah will regret his "emotional" outburst against Liverpool and manager Arne Slot.
  • Gerrard sympathised with Salah's "head-loss" on TNT Sports’ The Breakdown, drawing parallels to his own past emotional reactions and Luis Suarez's conflict with Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool.
  • Despite the criticism Salah received, Gerrard urged Liverpool to reintegrate him, stating the club needs Salah back in form to overcome their current "crisis".
  • Gerrard highlighted that this is Salah's first significant dip in form in eight years, having scored only four goals across all competitions this season.
  • The former Liverpool captain suggested Salah might feel he lacks support from the club and manager during this challenging period.
