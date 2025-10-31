When injured Cole Palmer could return for Chelsea
- Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer is anticipated to return to training before the end of the month, as confirmed by manager Enzo Maresca.
- The England international has been out of action since September due to a groin injury, having already missed eight matches for the Blues.
- Palmer's rehabilitation is reportedly progressing well, despite a recent setback, with hopes for his return to the pitch after the next international break.
- This potential return could see Palmer back for Chelsea's fixture against Burnley on 22 November, marking an absence of up to 11 games.
- Maresca also commented on Liam Delap's recent red card in the Carabao Cup, acknowledging the error but maintaining belief in the striker's future as a key player.