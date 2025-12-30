Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to friends of Anthony Joshua who died in tragic car crash

Sina Ghami was one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in the car crash
Sina Ghami was one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in the car crash (Instagram)
  • Two close friends and team members of boxer Anthony Joshua, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, have tragically died in a car crash in Nigeria.
  • The incident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday at 11 am local time, involving a Lexus Jeep in which Joshua was travelling.
  • Matchroom Boxing confirmed the deaths and Joshua's minor injuries, extending their deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those affected.
  • Chris Eubank Jr hailed Joshua’s friends who passed away as “genuinely good men”, while Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh wrote on X: “My condolences to the ones who passed away in this incident, and my sincere wishes to the injured people to come back healthier and stronger.”
  • Jake Paul was knocked out by Joshua earlier this month but put their rivalry aside as he posted on X: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”
