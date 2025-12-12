Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Jamie Carragher doubles down on Salah criticism

Jamie Carragher called out for Mo Salah criticism live on air
  • Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was omitted from the squad for the Champions League win against Inter Milan, following his criticism of manager Arne Slot.
  • Salah had previously made claims about being "thrown under the bus" regarding the Premier League champions' poor form.
  • Despite Salah's absence, Liverpool secured a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring a penalty.
  • Jamie Carragher stated that Salah's attempt to "weaken" Arne Slot's position at Liverpool has had the opposite effect.
  • Carragher highlighted that Liverpool fans' support for the manager, evidenced by chants for Slot during the match, demonstrates their loyalty to the coach over any individual player.
In full

