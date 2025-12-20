Jake Paul gives surgery update after suffering ‘double broken jaw’
- Jake Paul has given an update on his recovery after suffering a double broken jaw during his sixth-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami.
- Paul posted an X-ray on social media and confirmed in the ring that his jaw was broken, stating he would return to fight at cruiserweight.
- “Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days,” Paul wrote Saturday morning. “S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring.”
- Joshua was frustrated by Paul early on but eventually broke through in the fifth round with two knockdowns, and rammed home his advantage in the sixth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.
- Paul's promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, said Paul drove himself to the hospital and faces a recovery period of four to six weeks.