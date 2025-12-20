Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jake Paul gives surgery update after suffering ‘double broken jaw’

Jake Paul posts video from hospital bed with suspected broken jaw after brutal Anthony Joshua defeat
  • Jake Paul has given an update on his recovery after suffering a double broken jaw during his sixth-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami.
  • Paul posted an X-ray on social media and confirmed in the ring that his jaw was broken, stating he would return to fight at cruiserweight.
  • “Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love. Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for 7 days,” Paul wrote Saturday morning. “S/o to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring.”
  • Joshua was frustrated by Paul early on but eventually broke through in the fifth round with two knockdowns, and rammed home his advantage in the sixth before the referee stepped in to end the contest.
  • Paul's promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, said Paul drove himself to the hospital and faces a recovery period of four to six weeks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in