Ian Wright recalls ‘worrying’ moment Laura Woods collapsed on air
The pundit was on hand to help catch Woods after she stumbled on air during coverage of the Lionesses against Ghana after falling ill
Ian Wright has recalled the “worrying” moment when Laura Woods stumbled during the broadcast of England v Ghana.
The sports presenter lost her footing live on air during ITV’s coverage of the Lionesses at St Mary’s, with pundits Wright and Anita Asante catching her before she fell.
England went on to win the friendly 2-0 with Woods later confirming she was ill.
The broadcast cut to a shot of the teams warming up on the pitch before an advert break.
And Wright has now discussed the concerning incident on The Overlap with Gary Neville and Roy Keane, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.
Wright said: “She’s fine. I got a message from her this morning.
“It was worrying at the time but she’s fine. People have been really nice about it. I’m glad she’s okay.”
Scott added: “She said that she thinks she’s got a virus but it must have been horrible for that to happen, on live TV as well.”
The group then took a lighter approach to the discussion around Woods, leaning on their personal relationships from working alongside her.
“I’m guessing she’s not the first woman to fall into your arms Ian,” Keane joked. “That’s just your knack.
“She’s okay and that’s all that matters, that’s the most important thing, obviously. You’ll get a knighthood or an award for that, Wrighty.”
Woods said she was “really embarrassed” while thanking Wright, Asante and her colleagues at ITV for “really looking after me”.
She said in a statement on social media: “Gosh that was a bit weird.
“Sorry to worry everyone, I’m ok, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said its probably a virus, just need a bit of rest and hydration.
“I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight.
“And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again.”
Katie Shanahan was installed as an emergency replacement by ITV, stepping in for Woods after she received medical treatment.
She said: “As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill but she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice.”
