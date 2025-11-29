Ian Wright calls for Lionesses star to be ‘given a break’ despite scoring in big win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged England manager Sarina Wiegman, as well as Gunners counterpart Renee Slegers, to rest Alessia Russo more often after the Lionesses striker played 85 minutes of the 8-0 friendly win over China.

Russo scored the last of England’s eight goals as the European champions ran rampant at Wembley, setting a new record for their biggest win at the national stadium and going just one short of equalling the biggest ever win there from a men’s or women’s team.

Russo’s goal came in the 78th minute, and she was subbed off seven minutes later for Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones.

open image in gallery Alessia Russo played 85 minutes of the friendly despite the score being 8-0 when she came off the pitch ( The FA via Getty Images )

And while Russo looked desperate to score after playing her part in a brilliant team performance, Wright questioned why she wasn’t substituted earlier on in an international friendly with the result already long secured.

With a congested fixture schedule and player workload issues a hot talking point in the game, Wright said on ITV: “I was expecting Alessia Russo to come off [earlier]. She doesn't get taken off, for Arsenal and for England. I would like to see her given a bit of a break from that.”

While Wiegman handed a debut to goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse for the friendly, that was an enforced change after injuries to Hannah Hampton to Khiara Keating, and the England boss decided to keep to a similar pattern of substitutions with Jess Park, Chloe Kelly, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beever-Jones introduced.

Although Wiegman did also bring on Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall, she opted against giving a debut to Freya Godfrey, Grace Fisk or Anouk Denton, while Laura Blindkilde Brown and Missy Bo Kearns – who have one and two caps respectively – were also unused substitutes.

"We take every game seriously," said Wiegman after her 50th win in charge of the Lionesses. "And when we sub three players at half-time, I think that's enough. We have a squad of 25 and there's many players that are really knocking on the door. Everyone wants to play.

open image in gallery Russo scored the final goal in the 8-0 demolition ( Getty Images )

"Some players are just coming into the squad and they're really finding their feet. Other players have played for us and are doing a really good job and they're competing for starting positions. That's how I look at the game.

“I think what we wanted to do is come here, show who we are, put a very good performance in and I think that's what we did today.”

England’s final match of the year comes on Tuesday in another friendly, as the Lionesses take on Ghana at St Mary’s.