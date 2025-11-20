Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ian Wright explains why he is ‘worried’ for Jude Bellingham

Ian Wright is 'worried' for Jude Bellingham after recent criticism of the England midfielder
Ian Wright is ‘worried’ for Jude Bellingham after recent criticism of the England midfielder (AP)
  • Ian Wright has defended England international Jude Bellingham on The Overlap podcast following media criticism over his perceived reluctance to be substituted, and admitted he is “worried” for the midfielder.
  • The incident occurred during England's 2-0 victory over Albania on Sunday, where Bellingham appeared frustrated at being taken off.
  • Wright argued that the backlash against Bellingham is rooted in racism, suggesting his self-assured demeanour “frightens” some people, while claiming some are not “ready for a black superstar”.
  • He drew parallels with Gary Neville's recollection of Raheem Sterling's past experiences of unfair media targeting due to his race.
  • Wright stated that Bellingham's outspoken nature and high-level performance, combined with his race, do not sit well with certain individuals, contrasting him with more “humble” black players, such as N’Golo Kante.
