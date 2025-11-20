Ian Wright believes England is ‘not ready for black superstar’ after Jude Bellingham criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ian Wright has leapt to the defence of Jude Bellingham after the England international became the subject of fierce criticism in certain sections of the media.

Bellingham appeared frustrated and reluctant to be substituted in England’s 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday, in their final match of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tuchel has emphasised throughout his tenure the importance of team cohesion and has set high standards of behaviour, and he was unimpressed with Bellingham’s reaction.

“I think to a certain degree, if you have players like Jude, who are so competitive, they will never like it,” the German said of the substitution. “But he has to accept it. We are about standards and level, and commitment to and respect to each other, so someone is waiting outside, and we will not change our decision just because someone is waving their arms.”

The incident sparked backlash against Bellingham in some quarters of the media, with Wright coming to his defence on The Overlap podcast, arguing the criticism was rooted in racism.

“I’m worried for Jude simply because he’s somebody that they [the media] can’t control,” Wright said. “He’s showing people that I’m here, I’m black, I’m proud, I’m ready to go.”

In the conversation Gary Neville recalled a conversation he had with Raheem Sterling in 2016, saying that the former Chelsea player felt he was being targeted unfairly for criticism by the media around the time of the Euros because of the colour of his skin. “He felt as though he was being persecuted, that it was unfair, and it was basically not related to football,” Neville said.

Asked if he felt Bellingham’s situation was similar, Wright replied: “I don’t think they’re ready for a black superstar, who can move like Jude is moving. They can’t touch him. He goes out there, he performs, he does what he does, he says ‘who else?’” - referring to Bellingham shouting the phrase after a late equaliser against Slovakia at Euro 2024 which kept England in the tournament, and which he later explained was directed at his critics in the media.

“It’s too uppity for these people,” Wright continued. “I’ll put it in football terms. They all love N’Golo Kante. He’s a humble black man, gets on with what he’s doing. Not saying that he’s an uncle Tom or anything, that’s just how his personality is. But if you get a [Paul] Pogba, or a Bellingham, and you get that kind of energy, that does not sit well with people.

“So someone like Jude, for some reason, frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give.

“It's something that you're taught as a black man when you’re going out there, you just want to do the best you can and keep your head down. And be, for want of a better term, a humble f****** slave. This is dragging up from that kind of energy. Because if you are outspoken, black, and playing to that kind of level and not caring, that frightens certain people.

“That’s what's happening with Jude.”

Wright had earlier taken to social media to object to the coverage around the Real Madrid midfielder. Commenting on a BBC Sport Instagram post detailing Tuchel’s comments on Sunday, the former Arsenal player wrote: “They need to create this kind of beef because there’s nothing else to talk about till the World Cup so it’s gonna be this all the way to the World Cup. They hate that they can’t get to him. They hate that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they have done to so many before him. A blessed young man with talent and love in abundance.”