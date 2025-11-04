Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Ex-Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold’s mural defaced with ‘rat’ message as he returns for Real Madrid

Fans of Liverpool take a picture of a mural which features Trent Alexander-Arnold before it was vandalised
Fans of Liverpool take a picture of a mural which features Trent Alexander-Arnold before it was vandalised (Getty Images)
  • A mural of Trent Alexander-Arnold near Anfield has been defaced with the word 'rat' in English and Spanish ahead of his return to play against Liverpool with Real Madrid.
  • The vandalism, including phrases like 'Rat not welcome' and 'Adios el rata', suggests Alexander-Arnold can expect a hostile reception at Anfield during the Champions League clash.
  • This marks Alexander-Arnold's first match against his former club since his controversial departure, which angered many Liverpool supporters.
  • The mural, located on Sybil Road, was created to celebrate Alexander-Arnold's role in Liverpool's 2019 Champions League victory and features a quote about his dream coming true.
  • Alexander-Arnold stated that his feelings for Liverpool will not change, regardless of how he is received by the fans, acknowledging the lasting memories he made with the club.
