Anthony Joshua vows to take Jake Paul’s ‘soul’ in Netflix mega-fight
- Anthony Joshua is scheduled to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on Netflix this Friday, in a match widely criticised due to the experience gap between the pair.
- Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion, has vowed to defeat Paul by "breaking him down spiritually and mentally" and taking his "soul in the ring".
- He expressed his intent to dominate Paul to the extent that he might give up, aiming to see his "energy, their frequency, leaving their body".
- Paul responded defiantly, stating: "The only person that can do that is God".
- Joshua, who is capped at 245 lbs for the eight three-minute round bout, also indicated he would be "cool" with Paul after the fight and sees potential for future "good business".