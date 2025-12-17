Jake Paul says he will ‘shock the world’ as he prepares to face Anthony Joshua

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul says he plans to “shock the world” and “pull off the biggest upset in sports history” as he prepares to take on Anthony Joshua in Miami.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will face the former world heavyweight champion in an eight-round fight on Friday.

“One of us is going to sleep – that’s what we’re going to do here,” Paul said after stepping out of the ring following a public workout.

“That’s what this heavyweight fight is all about.”

Joshua, a two-time champion, held the unified world heavyweight title from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2019 to 2021.

The former champion told the media it was an “honour” to be invited to fight in the United States.

“I’ve got to give him respect for taking this fight because I’m f****** ready,” he said.

It comes amid news Joshua and Tyson Fury are being lined up for a long-anticipated fight in Riyadh.

The Press Association understands nothing has yet been finalised but there is growing confidence that a fight will take place and both camps are working towards making it happen in 2026.

Reports also suggest Fury and Joshua will take to the ring in separate fights in the early part of 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

The two former world heavyweight champions have never fought each other despite being close to a match-up in 2021 which never materialised in what would have been a fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Fury is currently retired after he suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk while Joshua is looking to get back on track following his fifth-round knockout by former IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024.